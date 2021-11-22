why FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ: FNHC] jumped around 0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.09 at the close of the session, up 18.08%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that FedNat Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Major Shift in Company Strategy.

FedNat to Refocus on Florida Homeowners Market and Exit Non-Florida Markets.

FedNat Holding Company (the “Company” or “FedNat”) (Nasdaq: FNHC) reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company also announced its intent to refocus its operations on the Florida homeowners market and to exit non-Florida markets.

FedNat Holding Company stock is now -64.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNHC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.75 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.80, which means current price is +29.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 93.74K shares, FNHC reached a trading volume of 12951718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNHC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29.

How has FNHC stock performed recently?

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, FNHC shares dropped by -18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.37. FedNat Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Total Capital for FNHC is now -29.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.09. Additionally, FNHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] managed to generate an average of -$207,316 per employee.

Earnings analysis for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedNat Holding Company posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $9 million, or 35.50% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: RBF CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 686,026, which is approximately 99.9% of the company’s market cap and around 24.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 618,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.28 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly -1.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedNat Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 423,773 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,881,057 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,809,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,114,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,403 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,401,735 shares during the same period.