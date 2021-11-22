Wedbush slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Dreamscape To Launch Immersive Virtual Reality Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® At New Jersey’s Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Opening November 19, advanced tickets are available now for the highly anticipated location in Paramus, New Jersey.

Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, announced it will open its next venue in Paramus, New Jersey, Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza on November 19, 2021. Launched in partnership with AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), Dreamscape will be located within the AMC Garden State 16 theatre. Serving the greater New Jersey and New York metro area, audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the location from dreamscapeimmersive.com.

A sum of 20551102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.43M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $41.3799 and dropped to a low of $39.66 until finishing in the latest session at $40.87.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -632.44. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.68.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1181.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.82, while it was recorded at 41.74 for the last single week of trading, and 29.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -6.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -97.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,582 million, or 31.90% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,015,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $535.98 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 59.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 38,457,140 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,977,694 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 117,603,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,038,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,423,654 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,139 shares during the same period.