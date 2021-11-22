United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain 6.61% so far this year. What now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -2.78 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on November 12, 2021 that United Adds 44 Flights to Las Vegas for CES 2022.

Airline to add 80% of the capacity it added for CES 2020.

In response to feedback from its business customers and an uptick in demand, United Airlines is expanding its schedule to make it easier for CES 2022 attendees to join the in-person show in Las Vegas. The airline is adding 14 new direct flights in early January between Las Vegas and San Jose, Calif., Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, and is also adding 30 flights from its hub airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles. This represents a capacity increase of 37% compared to its usual January schedule to Las Vegas.

A sum of 16960341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.77M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $46.5377 and dropped to a low of $45.2201 until finishing in the latest session at $46.11.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.79. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $59.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.31.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.09, while it was recorded at 48.39 for the last single week of trading, and 51.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.19 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -26.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of -$95,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

There are presently around $8,742 million, or 59.00% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,800,264, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 26,344,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $781.66 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 13,448,988 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 19,386,152 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 156,750,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,585,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,978 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,249,785 shares during the same period.