Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Discussing Positive Topline Results from Phase 2b CONTROL Study of Congenital Ichthyosis for Lead Asset, TMB-001.

Call to be held on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00am ET.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that it will host a conference call for investors and shareholders to discuss the positive topline results from its recently completed Phase 2b CONTROL Study of Congenital Ichthyosis for its lead asset, TMB-001. The call will be hosted by Timber’s Chief Executive Officer, John Koconis, and Chief Medical Officer, Alan Mendelsohn, M.D.

Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -42.15%. The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.77 million, with 63.27 million shares outstanding and 32.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 12905923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.47.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7445, while it was recorded at 0.5264 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2705 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,130,703, which is approximately 13.373% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 205,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TMBR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $74000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 95.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 412,232 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 171,052 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,493,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,076,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,685 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 133,821 shares during the same period.