Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is 170.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] price plunged by -6.49 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Tellurian Closes Public Offering of Senior Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. Proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, the structuring and advisory fee and estimated fees and expenses, were approximately $47.1 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tellurian and this issuance of notes both received an investment grade rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

A sum of 15406653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.22M shares. Tellurian Inc. shares reached a high of $3.66 and dropped to a low of $3.34 until finishing in the latest session at $3.46.

The one-year TELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.97. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

TELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $550 million, or 33.80% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,297,308, which is approximately 110.56% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,445,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.58 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.0 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 22.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 55,853,967 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 20,766,238 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 82,412,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,032,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,984,576 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,964,859 shares during the same period.