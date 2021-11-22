Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Revenue clocked in at $22.38 billion, up 68.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price plunged by -4.96 percent to reach at -$1.52. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Selects Worley for Services Contract on Canadian Direct Air Capture (DAC)-to-Fuels Facility.

Groundbreaking British Columbian project expected to produce up to 100 million litres (26.4 million gallons) of ultra-low carbon fuel annually.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (Oxy), announced it awarded a services contract to Worley for a facility being designed to produce renewable fuels in British Columbia by capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Using Carbon Engineering’s Direct Air Capture and AIR TO FUELS™ technologies, the facility is expected to produce up to 100 million litres (26.4 million gallons) of ultra-low carbon fuel annually for the local Canadian market.

A sum of 18923715 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.93M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $29.93 and dropped to a low of $28.81 until finishing in the latest session at $29.12.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.13. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $40.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 32 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.41, while it was recorded at 30.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.96.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

OXY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,060 million, or 70.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,301,087, which is approximately -0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97,587,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in OXY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.73 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 6.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 42,119,927 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 32,990,783 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 579,424,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,535,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,034,046 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,797 shares during the same period.