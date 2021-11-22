Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Stock trading around $0.68 per share: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.694 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Cenntro’s LS 200 Model EV Completes All EU Vehicle Homologation Tests and Obtains the N1 Vehicle Type Approval.

Cenntro Automotive (“Cenntro”, the “Company” or “We”), a commercial EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, is pleased to announce that its Logistar 200 (“LS 200”) vehicle has completed all homologation tests in compliance with EU standards and requirements to obtain the N1 vehicle type approval. LS 200 now can be sold and registered in all 27 countries in the EU as well as any other countries that adopt EU vehicle homologation standards. LS 200 is a multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle customized for urban delivery and urban services, legitimate on highway drive.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Under the European Commission regulation, there are four general vehicle categories in the European Union and every category includes more than one type. In general, category N refers to power-driven vehicles having at least four wheels and for the carriage of goods1. Vehicles for the carriage of goods with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes are categorized into N1 type, which can distinguish light goods vehicles from the heavy or industrial types. Only vehicles that match all specific metric requirements for certain type of vehicle can be approved. Obtaining N1 type approval means the vehicle can access all concessions and incentives depending on countries that N1 type approval allows.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock has also gained 4.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAKD stock has inclined by 23.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.48% and gained 254.01% year-on date.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $531.32 million, with 781.70 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.01M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 32461310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NAKD stock trade performance evaluation

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6568, while it was recorded at 0.6845 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6975 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,189,672, which is approximately 1.341% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 805,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in NAKD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.47 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 14.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,583,275 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,199,519 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,130,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,913,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,016 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 829,433 shares during the same period.