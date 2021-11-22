Morgan Stanley lifts Roblox Corporation [RBLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] jumped around 8.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $134.72 at the close of the session, up 6.82%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Tai Verdes and Roblox Announce Exclusive Virtual Concert; Artist Will Perform New Single, “Let’s go to Hell,” and Other Hits for a Global Audience.

Verdes to Jump into Roblox Metaverse as his Avatar Self Later this Week to Perform the First Virtual Concert Built by a Roblox Developer, MELON.

Chart-topping pop star, Tai Verdes, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, announced a first of its kind virtual experience, which will premiere this Saturday, November 13 beginning at 11 a.m. PT exclusively on the Roblox platform. Verdes will perform his just-released new single, “Let’s go to Hell” in addition to several other top hits as part of a four-song concert set on Roblox.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.93M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 38236907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $114.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 8.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 130.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 118.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.23. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 61.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.46 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.95, while it was recorded at 121.96 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $32,492 million, or 84.80% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,590,461, which is approximately 105.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C., holding 26,401,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.73 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 63,286,954 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 36,414,557 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 141,483,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,184,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,007 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,991,118 shares during the same period.