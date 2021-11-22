Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Is Currently 1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] gained 1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $345.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook, Inc. – FB.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $942.15 billion with the latest information. FB stock price has been found in the range of $339.90 to $352.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.34M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 26263092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $401.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $425 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $425 to $415, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on FB stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 450 to 410.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 9.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for FB stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.95, while it was recorded at 343.06 for the last single week of trading, and 326.41 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc. posted 3.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $646,887 million, or 80.10% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,892,992, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,888,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.83 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $43.96 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,563 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 46,317,661 shares. Additionally, 1,350 investors decreased positions by around 69,020,797 shares, while 446 investors held positions by with 1,758,067,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,873,405,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,699,416 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,416,720 shares during the same period.