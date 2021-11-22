Market cap of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] reaches 8.73B – now what?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $23.09 on 11/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.71, while the highest price level was $23.68. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 46,858,854 Ordinary Shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced that it has priced its registered direct offering of 46,858,854 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”) to certain holders of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of the Company, 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 at a price of $23.64 per share.

The Offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem up to $236.25 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and up to $262.50 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, including any accrued but unpaid interest thereon, to pay related premiums, fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.20 percent and weekly performance of -9.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.85M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 28089465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 27.57 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -2.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,784 million, or 55.90% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.41 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $285.46 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 24,134,271 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 15,123,857 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 167,950,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,208,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,566,668 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,918,360 shares during the same period.