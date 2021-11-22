Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 156.42M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price plunged by -5.77 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares Priced At-the-Market for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX).

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

A sum of 35317405 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 92.95M shares. Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.4579 and dropped to a low of $0.4235 until finishing in the latest session at $0.43.

The one-year METX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.67. The average equity rating for METX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.45. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4082, while it was recorded at 0.4621 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1748 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten Holding Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 17.94% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 469,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in METX stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 758,246 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,461 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 773,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,655,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,280 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,058 shares during the same period.