Market cap of Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] reaches 67.50M – now what?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.21%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Digital Ally Announces Revenue Guidance for 2021 Fourth Quarter and 2022 Fiscal Year.

The Company projects 2022 revenues of approximately $50.0 million.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, announced during its third quarter earnings call on November 17, 2021, that it was issuing guidance for the 2021 fourth quarter and preliminary guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year.

Over the last 12 months, DGLY stock dropped by -38.89%. The one-year Digital Ally Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.4.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.50 million, with 51.51 million shares outstanding and 49.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, DGLY stock reached a trading volume of 22352808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

DGLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.21. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2244, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6245 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Ally Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.88 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -87.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$30,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

DGLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.80% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,876,623, which is approximately 0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 5.58% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,531,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 million in DGLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 28.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,717,720 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 517,871 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,345,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,581,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,024 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 248,091 shares during the same period.