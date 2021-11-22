Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 118.40M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] gained 18.64% or 0.33 points to close at $2.10 with a heavy trading volume of 17358061 shares. The company report on November 21, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Ault Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Please replace the release dated November 19, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to all financial tables. Additionally, the first number of the first sentence under the “Ault Alliance” header in the “Revenues” section should read: $272,000 (instead of: $238,000). The first sentence under the “Gross margins” section should read: Gross margins were negative $36.0 million or 117.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 34.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (instead of: Gross margins were negative $36.0 million or 117.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 35.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020).

It opened the trading session at $2.07, the shares rose to $2.15 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DPW points out that the company has recorded -10.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, DPW reached to a volume of 17358061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for DPW stock

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,154,422, which is approximately -3.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in DPW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.69 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 9.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 633,465 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 758,851 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,798,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,191,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,890 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 71,615 shares during the same period.