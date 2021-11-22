Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a high on 11/19/21, posting a 0.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.41. The company report on November 16, 2021 that AMD Processors Accelerating Performance of Top Supercomputers Worldwide.

Growing preference for EPYC™ processors resulted in the number of AMD-powered supercomputers growing 3.5x year-over-year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

During this year’s Supercomputing Conference 2021 (SC21), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is showcasing its expanded presence and growing preference in the high performance computing (HPC) industry with the exceptional innovation and adoption of AMD data center processors and accelerators. Customers across the industry continue to expand their use of AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ accelerators to power cutting-edge research needed to address some of the world’s biggest challenges in climate, life sciences, medicine, and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41608834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $187.20 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.59M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 41608834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $140.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $120 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $128, while Truist kept a Hold rating on AMD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 63.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 30.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.89 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.41, while it was recorded at 152.14 for the last single week of trading, and 96.07 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.32%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $129,514 million, or 70.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,927,066, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,527,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.29 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.02 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 759 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 67,531,112 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 55,927,187 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 709,914,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 833,372,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,329,198 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,708,981 shares during the same period.