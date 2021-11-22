Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $16.02 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.135 during the day while it closed the day at $16.02. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Banking and Financials Conference.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Banking and Financials Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 11:20 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock has also loss -1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has inclined by 6.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.43% and gained 26.84% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $23.39 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.69M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 11717181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.19.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 16.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.32 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,542 million, or 80.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,114,591, which is approximately -1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,061,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 83,772,732 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 82,554,382 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 991,097,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,157,424,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,909,439 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 16,896,514 shares during the same period.