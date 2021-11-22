HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Is Currently 6.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a high on 11/19/21, posting a 6.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.20. The company report on November 16, 2021 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Announces Record-Breaking Revenue of $52.6 Million and Earnings for our 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce a record earnings report for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14277552 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at 8.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.76%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.92 billion, with 381.98 million shares outstanding and 356.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 14277552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 728.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,623,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,636,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,621,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.