HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Revenue clocked in at $123.80 million, down -65.22% YTD: What’s Next?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 19, 2021 that HEXO Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO), announced that Sebastien St-Louis has resigned from HEXO’s Board of Directors. The Company also announced that it has appointed President and CEO, Scott Cooper, as a Director to replace Sebastien St-Louis, effective yesterday.

A sum of 12445447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.22M shares. HEXO Corp. shares reached a high of $1.40 and dropped to a low of $1.26 until finishing in the latest session at $1.28.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.89. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -29.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7274, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6860 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 15.34% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,217,945, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,353,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.85 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.17 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 16,698,039 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,282,643 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,152,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,133,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,492 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,412 shares during the same period.