Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] Stock trading around $9.89 per share: What’s Next?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: GTEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 89.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 68.77%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 Electric Wheeled Front Loader.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland” or the “Company”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, announced the launch of its second, zero operating emissions, electric industrial vehicle line, the GEL-1800 Electric Loader. This follows the successful launch of the GEF-series electric lithium forklift line.

Greenland’s new GEL-1800 Electric Loader is powered by an environmentally-friendly 141 KWh lithium battery. The GEL-1800 boasts a rapid 2 hour charge, with nine hours of operating time on a single charge. The GEL-1800 answers some of the biggest issues facing modern facility managers, with its clean and sustainable power, zero operating emissions, and both 60% less operating noise and lower maintenance costs compared to diesel internal combustion vehicles. It is currently available for sale in the United States market. Customers can learn more about the new GEL-1800 Electric Loader at www.greenlandmachinery.com.

Over the last 12 months, GTEC stock rose by 106.04%. The one-year Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.36. The average equity rating for GTEC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.44 million, with 11.37 million shares outstanding and 4.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.32K shares, GTEC stock reached a trading volume of 162149317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTEC shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

GTEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.77. With this latest performance, GTEC shares gained by 55.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.71 for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +18.18. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for GTEC is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.16. Additionally, GTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] managed to generate an average of $20,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [GTEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTEC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,900, which is approximately -49.571% of the company’s market cap and around 60.82% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 11,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GTEC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9000.0 in GTEC stock with ownership of nearly -4.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:GTEC] by around 402 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 28,141 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTEC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 402 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 527 shares during the same period.