Goldman lifts Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] traded at a low on 11/19/21, posting a -2.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.59.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15378245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.76%.

The market cap for LYG stock reached $47.78 billion, with 18.45 billion shares outstanding and 17.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 15378245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3726.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has LYG stock performed recently?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

There are presently around $659 million, or 1.40% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 38,381,714, which is approximately -1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 32,593,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.42 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $67.26 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 15,260,396 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 34,577,549 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 204,683,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,520,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,582,477 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,823,508 shares during the same period.