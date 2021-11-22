For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 15, 2021 that BigBear.ai And Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining AI-powered Products With Next Generation Operating Platform.

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai’s and Palantir’s products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005507/en/.

A sum of 29651854 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 46.78M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.96 and dropped to a low of $21.30 until finishing in the latest session at $21.41.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $23.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 204.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 22.39 for the last single week of trading, and 24.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

PLTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,600 million, or 32.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,267,077, which is approximately 20.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,751,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $797.36 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 21.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 222,427,846 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 64,692,439 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 348,098,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,218,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,770,209 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 48,623,348 shares during the same period.