For Nokia Corporation [NOK], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.29%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Finnish Tampere Deck Arena is now Nokia Arena.

Press Release.

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock rose by 49.36%. The one-year Nokia Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.84. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.57 billion, with 5.63 billion shares outstanding and 5.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.71M shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 21211184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corporation [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $4.30 to $7.80. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corporation [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.53.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 17.85%.

Nokia Corporation [NOK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 61,680,173 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 58,816,745 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 345,667,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,164,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,150,116 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,418,673 shares during the same period.