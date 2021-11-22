For Moderna Inc. [MRNA], Analyst sees a rise to $304. What next?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 4.92% or 12.37 points to close at $263.78 with a heavy trading volume of 15577706 shares. The company report on November 19, 2021 that U.S. CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommends Booster Vaccination with Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine.

Recommendation follows U.S. FDA authorization for emergency use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend the use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level for people aged 18 and older under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The positive vote was unanimous with 11 ACIP members recommending the booster.

It opened the trading session at $265.415, the shares rose to $274.84 and dropped to $258.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 60.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.80M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 15577706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $304.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $445, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRNA stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 246 to 445.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 18.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 334.91, while it was recorded at 245.35 for the last single week of trading, and 256.16 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -97.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $64,749 million, or 61.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 42,217,354, which is approximately -7.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,181,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.09 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 38.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 42,049,385 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 26,969,069 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 176,446,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,464,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,248,076 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 960,508 shares during the same period.