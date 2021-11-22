Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -41.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -57.86%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Flora Growth Completes Acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc.

Acquisition provides Flora with an immediate foothold in the North American cannabis market by acquiring a rapidly growing company with trailing 12-months revenue of $6.6M and year-over-year growth of 90%.

Acquisition diversifies Flora’s premium brand portfolio through Vessel’s strong position in the luxury cannabis consumer technology market.

The one-year Flora Growth Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.81. The average equity rating for FLGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.09 million, with 40.56 million shares outstanding and 33.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, FLGC stock reached a trading volume of 12075376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGC shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Flora Growth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

FLGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.86. With this latest performance, FLGC shares dropped by -52.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.93 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Flora Growth Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11693.40 and a Gross Margin at -9146.23. Flora Growth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13367.92.

Return on Total Capital for FLGC is now -146.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, FLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,090,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.00% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 891,164, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 49,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in FLGC stocks shares; and COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/, currently with $97000.0 in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flora Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 1,072,580 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,199 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 59,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,527 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,199 shares during the same period.