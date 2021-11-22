Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] is 31.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $1.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2021 that ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CEI.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 58.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.73 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 209.32M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 34778889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 257.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -25.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6386, while it was recorded at 1.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0405 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $10 million, or 1.32% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.62 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,956,553 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 286,225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,208,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,451,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,979 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,798 shares during the same period.