ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Is Currently 3.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] gained 3.68% or 0.05 points to close at $1.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2848943 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Presents Preclinical Data Supporting TCR-T Library Approach at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), announced the presentation of preclinical data highlighting the potential of neoantigen-specific TCR-T cells for the treatment of solid tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are pleased to share preclinical data demonstrating the versatility of our Sleeping Beauty technology to develop neoantigen-specific TCR-T cells with the potential to address a wide range of solid tumor indications,” commented Raffaele Baffa, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer & EVP, Research & Development. “Our TCR-T library approach allows us to develop safe, effective and durable therapies for any patient with a matching neoantigen/HLA combination within our library. We are working diligently to initiate our Phase 1/2 TCR-T Library trial in the first half of 2022 as well as continue to expand our library of TCRs in order to increase the pool of eligible patients who could benefit from these therapies.”.

The daily chart for ZIOP points out that the company has recorded -55.24% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ZIOP reached to a volume of 2848943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 781.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for ZIOP stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares dropped by -15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7000, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7794 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -71.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$754,491 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $150 million, or 54.70% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,935,724, which is approximately 3.316% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 15,151,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.36 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, currently with $17.69 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 12,051,918 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 18,178,010 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 76,335,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,565,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,194,312 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,748,600 shares during the same period.