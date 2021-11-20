why Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.50

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $82.56 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Tyson Foods Announces Virtual Investor Day 2021 to be held on December 9, 2021.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time (9 a.m. Central time) and concluding at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern time (noon Central time).

Opening remarks for the event will be provided by John H. Tyson, chairman of the Board. Following opening remarks, Donnie King, chief executive officer, and Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to provide insights on company strategy and details on mid-term financial targets. Select members of the management team will also participate in a live Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

Tyson Foods Inc. stock is now 28.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSN Stock saw the intraday high of $83.30 and lowest of $82.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.61, which means current price is +31.91% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 2873157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $86.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $83 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $78, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 85 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.51, while it was recorded at 82.81 for the last single week of trading, and 76.33 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.65. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 13.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.80. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods Inc. posted 1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $20,193 million, or 83.40% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,809,672, which is approximately 0.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,005,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in TSN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.17 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 3.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 14,335,473 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 10,894,396 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 219,360,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,590,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,121 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,443,470 shares during the same period.