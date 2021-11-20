Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.77. The company report on November 16, 2021 that BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Mandy Ho Senior Director Wealth Manager in Seattle.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Mandy Ho as senior director wealth manager. In this role, she will manage portfolios and provide strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth families and private foundations. Mandy is based in Seattle and reports to Bo Lee, wealth management, team leader.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mandy joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from KeyBank, where she served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager for nine years. Prior to joining KeyBank, she was a vice president, portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management for seven years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2891870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.55%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $47.64 billion, with 844.09 million shares outstanding and 823.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 2891870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $62.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 242.98.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.93, while it was recorded at 58.99 for the last single week of trading, and 50.98 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.78%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $40,639 million, or 88.60% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,821,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.54 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 19,453,233 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 39,637,580 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 644,362,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,453,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,445 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,988,497 shares during the same period.