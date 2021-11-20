Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain 8.67% so far this year. What now?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $53.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Ventas Prices Cdn$775 Million of 2.45% Senior Notes Due 2027 and 3.30% Senior Notes Due 2031.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) said that it has priced a private offering in Canada of Cdn$475 million of 2.45% Senior Notes, Series G due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and Cdn$300 million of 3.30% Senior Notes, Series H due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”, and together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on December 1, 2021.

The Notes are being issued by Ventas’ indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Ventas Canada Finance Limited (the “Issuer”), on a prospectus-exempt basis only to “accredited investors” who are not individuals unless such individuals are also “permitted clients,” in each case as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “Guarantees”).

Ventas Inc. represents 382.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.39 billion with the latest information. VTR stock price has been found in the range of $52.98 to $54.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 2884903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $62.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $66, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 103.05.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 54.04 for the last single week of trading, and 55.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $980,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR.

There are presently around $20,057 million, or 92.90% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,802,841, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,917,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 32,314,922 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 18,347,402 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 325,711,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,373,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,850 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,816 shares during the same period.