V.F. Corporation [VFC] Stock trading around $76.38 per share: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that VF Corporation Releases Third Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA).

Annual profile outlines VF’s inclusion and diversity strategy, progress toward commitments.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, published its third Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) Annual Profile. Covering the company’s fiscal year 2021, the report defines the key strategic pillars that serve as the drivers and benchmarks for VF’s IDEA goals.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -10.73%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.07. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.62 billion, with 391.78 million shares outstanding and 391.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 2878520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $87.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on VFC stock. On May 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 94 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 485.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.50, while it was recorded at 76.97 for the last single week of trading, and 78.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 45.74%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,588 million, or 85.50% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,557,135, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,957,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 24,398,722 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 19,434,088 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 330,452,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,285,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,102,209 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,819,912 shares during the same period.