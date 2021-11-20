Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $70

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $69.20 during the day while it closed the day at $69.07. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Nutrien Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in Aggregate Purchase Price of Debt.

All amounts are in US dollars.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) (“Nutrien”), Agrium Inc. (“Agrium”), and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (“PotashCorp”), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the “Company”), announced the redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase (the “Offer”) their respective debt securities listed in Table I below (collectively, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes) for an aggregate purchase price of $300 million (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below)) (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”), at purchase prices determined based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security specified in Table I below plus the applicable Fixed Spread and subject to the terms and conditions and in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Nutrien Ltd. stock has also gained 1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTR stock has inclined by 16.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.19% and gained 43.42% year-on date.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $49.98 billion, with 570.63 million shares outstanding and 569.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 2842049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $80 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on NTR stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 72 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 142.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.64, while it was recorded at 68.32 for the last single week of trading, and 60.95 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,755 million, or 67.76% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,829,967, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,830,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.26 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 19,472,223 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 17,723,040 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 321,212,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,408,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,984 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,134,640 shares during the same period.