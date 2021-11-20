Maxim Group slashes price target on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] – find out why.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] price surged by 9.86 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on November 18, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Co-Founder Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal to Present a Keynote Address at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium.

‘Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s Disease’ Being Presented Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 3pm EST.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced that Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal from the University of Oxford, a co-founder of 180 Life Sciences, will present a keynote address entitled ‘Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s Disease’ at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3pm EST.

A sum of 2901503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 754.30K shares. 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares reached a high of $4.60 and dropped to a low of $3.86 until finishing in the latest session at $4.01.

The one-year ATNF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.55.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -31.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.49. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] managed to generate an average of -$1,814,010 per employee.180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 7.10% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 939,075, which is approximately 140.628% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 528,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -9.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,359,349 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 979,615 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 269,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,608,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,531 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 518,602 shares during the same period.