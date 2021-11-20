CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] moved down -1.93: Why It’s Important

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] closed the trading session at $14.21 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.045, while the highest price level was $14.75. The company report on October 28, 2021 that CNX Reports Third Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) released financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Third quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.57 percent and weekly performance of -2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 2858552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CNX stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.53, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,784 million, or 94.10% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 28,164,597, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,698,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.18 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $270.6 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 13,147,227 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 17,585,552 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 165,164,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,897,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,823 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,818,111 shares during the same period.