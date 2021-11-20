B. Riley Securities lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] loss -4.58% on the last trading session, reaching $96.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Flamingo Las Vegas Kicks Off Its Milestone 75th Anniversary Celebration.

The iconic center-Strip resort is commemorating “75 Years of Fab” with special offers for guests through the end of the year.

In 1946, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky famously opened the Flamingo Hotel intending to bring Hollywood glam to the desert. They created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas. Flock to Flamingo Las Vegas as the “Forever Fabulous” resort at the heart of the Strip celebrates its milestone 75th anniversary. Now through the end of the year, guests can enjoy anniversary-themed offers at the resort, from a social media sweepstakes to hotel, spa and wedding packages.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. represents 209.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.74 billion with the latest information. CZR stock price has been found in the range of $95.32 to $101.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 2821104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $138.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.78, while it was recorded at 101.84 for the last single week of trading, and 99.11 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -6.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -179.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $19,608 million, or 95.10% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,453,101, which is approximately 3.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,722,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.53 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 19,620,793 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 15,554,022 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 168,881,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,056,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,033,541 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,619,942 shares during the same period.