Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] is -28.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -5.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.06. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Five Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, announced that management plans to participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Cowen’s 5th Annual IO Next SummitMonday, November 15, 20218:45 AM PT/11:45 AM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2838133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.16%.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $2.57 billion, with 137.03 million shares outstanding and 74.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 2838133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $35.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $44 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $20, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 26.47 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$944,230 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $1,590 million, or 61.70% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,271,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.32 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $120.92 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 1.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 6,121,136 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,151,286 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 77,787,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,060,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,174 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,374,767 shares during the same period.