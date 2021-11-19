ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Is Currently 9.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 9.58% or 2.76 points to close at $31.58 with a heavy trading volume of 17976593 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Income from Operations Increased 16.4% to RMB1.4 BillionVolume Grew 23.3% to reach 5.7 Billion Parcels Market Share Secured at 20.8%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021[1]. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 23.3% while maintaining high customer satisfaction and industry-top level of quality of earnings. Adjusted net income reached RMB1,147.9 million which grew 13.7% over that of last year’s normalized for one-time tax refund. Cash generated from operating activities totaled RMB1,787.1 million.

It opened the trading session at $33.25, the shares rose to $34.82 and dropped to $31.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTO points out that the company has recorded -1.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 17976593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 13.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $6,787 million, or 39.30% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,220,236, which is approximately -0.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,196,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.23 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $457.26 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 22,145,289 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 48,713,504 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 164,650,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,509,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,592,156 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,833,511 shares during the same period.