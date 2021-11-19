Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Is Currently -4.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.13%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock dropped by -5.40%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.97. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.51 billion, with 114.66 million shares outstanding and 105.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 4352900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $105.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $107 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $114, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 89 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.81, while it was recorded at 95.03 for the last single week of trading, and 112.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted -7.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN.

There are presently around $6,726 million, or 68.70% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,896,763, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,860,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.73 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $745.35 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 8,952,989 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 14,383,738 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 51,004,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,341,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,683,944 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,778,996 shares during the same period.