why Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.96

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2021.

Highlights:.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock is now -61.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRGA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8733 and lowest of $0.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.27, which means current price is +1.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 3103689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRGA shares is $2.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has SRGA stock performed recently?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1023, while it was recorded at 0.8859 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5893 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $38 million, or 50.40% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,332,945, which is approximately -1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,680,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 million in SRGA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 6.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 7,890,469 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 21,109,432 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,061,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,061,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,684,200 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 9,576,287 shares during the same period.