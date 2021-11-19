why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.40

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $163.37 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that PepsiCo-Unilever Soil Health Innovation Project Takes Top Honor at Field to Market’s 2021 Sustainability Leadership Awards.

LAS VEGAS, November 17, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture honored the recipients of the 2021 Sustainability Leadership Awards on the eve of the seventh annual Sustainable Agriculture Summit. Now in their fifth year, the awards—presented as the capstone of the Alliance’s fall meeting—are given to farmers, organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership through their efforts to advance continuous improvement in the sustainability of U.S. commodity crop production.

PepsiCo Inc. stock is now 10.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEP Stock saw the intraday high of $163.671 and lowest of $162.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 166.43, which means current price is +27.31% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 3318898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $167.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 240.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.00, while it was recorded at 163.16 for the last single week of trading, and 148.97 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.75%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $164,330 million, or 73.30% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,743,158, which is approximately 0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,047,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.34 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.5 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,312 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,291,190 shares. Additionally, 1,168 investors decreased positions by around 22,028,938 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 954,557,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,005,877,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,971,539 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,301,527 shares during the same period.