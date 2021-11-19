why ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.64

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.12 at the close of the session, down -5.88%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that ImmunoGen Appoints Tracey L. McCain, Esq. to Its Board of Directors.

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, announced the appointment of Tracey L. McCain, Esq. to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Tracey join ImmunoGen’s Board of Directors at this critical juncture for the Company,” said Stephen McCluski, ImmunoGen’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As ImmunoGen awaits top-line data from the pivotal SORAYA trial for mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer this quarter, continues to advance its pipeline, and prepares for potential commercialization next year, Tracey’s impressive legal background supporting a variety of corporate initiatives will be instrumental to the Board and management team in ensuring the Company continues to have best-in-class governance and compliance measures in place.”.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now -20.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.39 and lowest of $5.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.88, which means current price is +3.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 3072073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.54.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -659.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.06. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$561,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $905 million, or 90.00% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 18,417,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,381,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.75 million in IMGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $76.28 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 15.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 8,387,355 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 12,420,856 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 155,895,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,703,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,769,621 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,698 shares during the same period.