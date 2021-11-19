why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.82

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -2.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.12. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Reddi-wip Asks “How Do You Reddi-wip?” in New Online Sweepstakes.

Grand Prizes Include Private Call from Cameo Celebrity, One Year Supply of Reddi-wip and $500 Gift Card.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

With an unmistakable whoosh and a signature dollop, Reddi-wip, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has been adding a touch of joy to breakfast, beverages, desserts and more for generations. Now, in celebration of the holiday season and everyone’s favorite real-cream whipped topping, the brand is asking a simple question with endless answers: “How do you Reddi-wip?” Those who respond on Instagram can win one of three randomly-drawn grand prizes that include a private call with a celebrity on Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities, along with a one-year supply of Reddi-wip and a $500 Visa Gift Card.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6928881 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc. stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $14.85 billion, with 480.40 million shares outstanding and 477.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 6928881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $35, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CAG stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 44 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 48.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.12, while it was recorded at 31.89 for the last single week of trading, and 35.22 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 2.25%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $12,792 million, or 87.50% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 58,818,227, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,888,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 3.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 20,491,361 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 19,749,446 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 370,805,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,046,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,087 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,497 shares during the same period.