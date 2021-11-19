why Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.33

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] jumped around 0.98 points on 11/18/2021, while shares priced at $6.21 at the close of the session, up 18.74%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology Announces $15 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer through its Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.

– Pfizer invests $15 million in Cardiff Oncology common shares.

– Adam Schayowitz, Ph.D., MBA, Vice President, Medicine Team Group Lead for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Melanoma, Pfizer, to join Cardiff Oncology Scientific Advisory Board.

Compared to the average trading volume of 937.80K shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 19535245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 836.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has CRDF stock performed recently?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.11. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5205.48. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5275.15.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -26.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.67. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.30 and a Current Ratio set at 27.30.

Earnings analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Insider trade positions for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $110 million, or 72.40% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,533,381, which is approximately 12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 2,522,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.19 million in CRDF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.49 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 2,106,305 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,093,162 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,922,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,122,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,992 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,747,494 shares during the same period.