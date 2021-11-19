Wells Fargo lifts Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] jumped around 1.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $60.90 at the close of the session, up 2.63%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Hosts Virtual 2021 Investor Day on Thursday, November 18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is hosting a virtual Investor Day from 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Chairman, president and CEO Vicente Reynal, CFO Vik Kini, and key business and corporate leaders will discuss Ingersoll Rand’s growth strategies, market opportunities, sustainable competitive advantages and 2025 financial targets.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now 33.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $61.26 and lowest of $59.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.99, which means current price is +49.85% above from all time high which was touched on 11/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 3503119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 56 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.25, while it was recorded at 59.61 for the last single week of trading, and 50.27 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 19.82%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $24,254 million, or 95.97% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,965,407, which is approximately -2.665% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,510,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 14.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 40,749,579 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 50,206,879 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 307,305,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,262,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,942,833 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 35,651,839 shares during the same period.