Wall Street Analyst Resumed Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -4.85% or -0.21 points to close at $4.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3137551 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2023 Senior Notes.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (“Genworth”), announced that Genworth Holdings, Inc. (“Genworth Holdings”), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.900% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due 2023. The redemption date of the Notes will be December 15, 2021, and the redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Paying Agent for the redemption of the Notes is The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Global Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057.

It opened the trading session at $4.25, the shares rose to $4.35 and dropped to $4.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNW points out that the company has recorded 0.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 3137551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.60.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.40.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $242,333 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,071.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $1,469 million, or 75.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,851,677, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,802,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.67 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.71 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly -10.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 22,246,462 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 32,908,668 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 301,366,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,522,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,486,347 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,013,564 shares during the same period.