Wall Street Analyst Resumed Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE: CTOS] closed the trading session at $8.46 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.30, while the highest price level was $9.00. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Custom Truck Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 12,322,975 shares of Company common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share by certain selling stockholders affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,848,446 additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. Citigroup is serving as the lead book running manager of, and representative of the underwriters for, the offering. Baird, Deutsche Bank Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Stifel are also serving as book-running managers of the offering. American Veterans, Bancroft, Cabrera, Castle Oak, CL King, Mischler and Roberts & Ryan are serving as co-managers of the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.79 percent and weekly performance of -25.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 539.22K shares, CTOS reached to a volume of 4610388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTOS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Custom Truck One Source Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Custom Truck One Source Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CTOS stock trade performance evaluation

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.00. With this latest performance, CTOS shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Custom Truck One Source Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 234.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTOS.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,844 million, or 86.80% of CTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTOS stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 148,600,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, holding 25,738,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.75 million in CTOS stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC, currently with $119.89 million in CTOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE:CTOS] by around 12,151,597 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 7,101,931 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 198,743,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,997,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTOS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,333 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,557 shares during the same period.