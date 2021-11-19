Wall Street Analyst Initiated DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. What else is Wall St. saying

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.54%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that DoubleVerify Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) (“DoubleVerify”) announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. (“Providence”) and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the secondary offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The one-year DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.41. The average equity rating for DV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.96 billion, with 158.04 million shares outstanding and 154.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 474.66K shares, DV stock reached a trading volume of 3987221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 93.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.30.

DV Stock Performance Analysis:

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.54. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.82 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Total Capital for DV is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, DV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] managed to generate an average of $31,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,041 million, or 93.70% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 91,600,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,842,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.24 million in DV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $278.23 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly 24.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 4,905,544 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,671,579 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 119,227,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,805,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,653 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,506,299 shares during the same period.