Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.62 billion, up 36.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.06%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Above Guidance.

Provides Initial Fourth Quarter Guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

The one-year Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.67. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.00 billion, with 88.30 million shares outstanding and 87.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, VSCO stock reached a trading volume of 6099787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $88.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.33.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 52.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.87 and a Gross Margin at +29.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.33.

Return on Total Capital for VSCO is now -2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.11. Additionally, VSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,524 million, or 42.70% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 8,609,543, which is approximately -1.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,553,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.36 million in VSCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $390.49 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly 24.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 27,925,224 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 21,085,593 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 29,103,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,114,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,324,081 shares, while 256 institutional investors sold positions of 10,529,697 shares during the same period.