United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain 23.20% so far this year. What now?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $207.47 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $205.45, while the highest price level was $208.47. The company report on November 16, 2021 that UPS Healthcare Continues Expansion Of Capabilities Throughout Global Supply Chain.

Extends Healthcare Logistics Industry Leadership with Purpose-Built Cold Chain Facilities Throughout Europe and Asia-Pacific.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.20 percent and weekly performance of -2.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3914808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $231.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $135, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on UPS stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 235 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.96, while it was recorded at 210.38 for the last single week of trading, and 192.18 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 16.23%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 997 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 22,542,197 shares. Additionally, 870 investors decreased positions by around 19,910,916 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 465,778,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,231,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,006,401 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,573,559 shares during the same period.