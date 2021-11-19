The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain 104.12% so far this year. What now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $22.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host Annual Toys for Tots Events.

Toy drive supported by Goodyear Blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 11th consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the blimp.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 283.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.24 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $22.225 to $22.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3077270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 22.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.18.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now -1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.26. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$20,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

There are presently around $5,281 million, or 85.50% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,688,727, which is approximately -9.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,960,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.41 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $424.96 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 60.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 38,559,371 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 33,568,775 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 165,028,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,156,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,993,374 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,874,117 shares during the same period.