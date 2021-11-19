Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently 1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $45.84 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. Prices $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) (the “Company”), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.050% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close, subject to normal closing conditions, on December 1, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase up to an aggregate principal amount of $500 million of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2027 (collectively, the “Tender Offer Notes”) tendered pursuant to a previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) and the payment of related premiums, fees and expenses. Any net proceeds not used for the foregoing will be used for general corporate purposes. If the net proceeds of the offering are insufficient to pay for all the Tender Offer Notes in the Tender Offer, we will fund any additional amounts from cash on hand or other amounts available to us. The consummation of the offering is not contingent upon the successful completion of the Tender Offer.

Tapestry Inc. represents 279.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.94 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $45.305 to $46.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 6156053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $55.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.13, while it was recorded at 45.41 for the last single week of trading, and 42.18 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $11,306 million, or 89.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,923,266, which is approximately 2.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,716,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $902.66 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 29,618,060 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 34,698,243 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 182,329,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,645,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,908,286 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,635,534 shares during the same period.