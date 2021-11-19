SVB Leerink lifts Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] gained 4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Calithera to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, announced that Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.calithera.com. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. represents 74.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.48 million with the latest information. CALA stock price has been found in the range of $0.935 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 7927556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -50.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.36 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8301, while it was recorded at 0.9759 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2192 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -70.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.56. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$958,904 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

There are presently around $44 million, or 67.20% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,608,700, which is approximately 2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 7,452,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 million in CALA stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $6.4 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 4,485,390 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,909,624 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,614,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,009,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,445 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 742,009 shares during the same period.